STEPANAKERT—Artsakh’s Minister of State, Gurgen Nersisyan, has announced the start of a popular movement. “As a result of Azerbaijan taking the people of Artsakh hostage and blocking the road connecting it with Armenia, the humanitarian situation in Artsakh is worsening day by day. If this continues, we will face severe and irreversible consequences that we cannot allow. Therefore, starting tomorrow, we are initiating an indefinite popular movement,” he stated.

Nersisyan emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “Now, more than ever, the situation is dire for the people of Artsakh, and it is necessary to halt the course of this catastrophe as soon as possible. Artsakh holds exceptional importance for the Armenian people and Armenian statehood. It does not belong solely to the people of Artsakh. Therefore, all of us should join this sacred mission of protecting Artsakh.”

Addressing compatriots in the Republic of Armenia, the State Minister urged, “Do not remain silent; become part of the popular movement commencing in Artsakh. Take action to speak out about the disaster that has befallen the people of Artsakh.”

In an appeal to Armenians worldwide, Nersisyan declared, “The people of Artsakh are under the threat of genocide. In just a few days, our people will face serious existential problems. Your silence and indifference have contributed to this situation. Wake up and shout! Open all doors and sound the alarm about the 21st-century genocide. Today, many countries in the world justify their passivity by your behavior. Prove that your brothers and sisters from Artsakh are not alone and defenseless.”

While expressing gratitude to the Russian people for halting the 44-day bloody war and their ongoing peacekeeping mission, Nersisyan called on Moscow to ensure unhindered traffic and transportation of people and cargo through the corridor connecting Artsakh to Armenia, as stipulated in the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020.

“I appeal to the international community: the situation in Artsakh is dire, and in a few days, we will face irreversible consequences. The people of Artsakh, including 30,000 children, cannot be victims of the West-Russia conflict or become subjects or bargaining chips in negotiations. This problem can only be solved by recognizing the security and rights of the people living in Artsakh, including their right to self-determination, as a priority value,” stated the Minister of State.

“No one desires peace in the region more than us,” he stressed, emphasizing that peace, for the people of Artsakh, is not merely political but an opportunity to live in their own homes, educate and raise children, and fulfill basic human needs.

Addressing the citizens of Artsakh directly, Gurgen Nersisyan affirmed, “We have no Artsakh to give up. Living in Artsakh is not a right but a duty. It is both a written and unwritten law, an oath and responsibility. Therefore, united as one, we will embark on a peaceful struggle to preserve our existence and protect our national rights. Tomorrow, at 9 am, we will gather together in Stepanakert’s Revival Square to decide our next course of action.”