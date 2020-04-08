Author
The Ministry of Health of Artsakh reports an additional case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) case in the Republic, resulting in a total of 8 cases.
Artsakh health authorities stated the new case had been exposed to the first person confirmed to have been infected in Artsakh.
To date, there have been eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Artsakh, 20 individuals are in isolation, and three individuals have recovered.

