YEREVAN — Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, spoke about the regional security challenges. He emphasized that Azerbaijan continues its policy of using force or threats of force and is attempting to derail the implementation of previously reached agreements. The Secretary of the Security Council stated that Azerbaijan is also escalating the situation not only on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border but also in Nagorno Karabakh and the Lachin Corridor.

Secretary Grigoryan pointed out that the non-acknowledgment of Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia’s sovereign territory and the attempt to relate it to the non-implementation of the delimitation process of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is unfounded.

Armen Grigoryan called on his colleagues to provide an unambiguous and targeted assessment of the current situation in Nagorno Karabakh and to take effective measures to prevent ethnic cleansings against the 120,000 Armenians living there. He emphasized that creating an international mechanism to ensure the rights and security of the population in Nagorno Karabakh remains a priority for Armenia in this context.