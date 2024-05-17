Up next
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) representatives visited Armenian detainees in Azerbaijan, Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told Armenpress.

“Meetings were held  with all the people whose presence in Baku is confirmed by the Azerbaijani authorities,” Amatuni said, adding that among those detainees are representatives of the former military and political leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh.

As of January 5, 2024 Baku officially confirms the capture of 23 Armenians, 17 of whom ended up in Baku after Azerbaijan’s military aggression last September in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan has arrested former State Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan,  former commander of the Defense Forces Levon Mnatsakanyan,  former deputy commander of the Armed Forces David Manukyan, former Minister of Foreign Affairs David Babayan, former Chairman of the National Assembly David Ishkhanyan, and former Presidents Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arayik Harutyunyan.

