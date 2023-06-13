YEREVAN — The Azerbaijani military may be gearing up for another attack on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian government said on Tuesday.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry pointed, meanwhile, to the “fake news” about Armenian ceasefire violations spread by Baku. It said it has “extremely serious concerns that Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership … is preparing the ground for carrying out fresh aggressive actions and ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

For a long time, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has been spreading daily fake news about ceasefire violations by the Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said today in a statement.

“It is noteworthy that in the information materials published by the Russian peacekeepers, ceasefire violations only by Azerbaijan were recorded,” the statement stresses.

It says that taking into account the already well-established experience of Azerbaijan in providing “informational support” before carrying out the next acts of force and artificially assigning responsibility for future actions to the other party from the outset, the Republic of Armenia has serious concerns. They believe that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, despite all its own obligations, is preparing the ground for another aggressive action and ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“We call on the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation to strictly follow the observance of the ceasefire regime and investigate all the incidents voiced by Azerbaijan, publicly presenting the entire situation on the ground.”

At the same time, the Republic of Armenia reiterates its position on the necessity to send an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh. This mission can provide reliable and unbiased information about both the situation in the line of contact between the sides and the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh. The humanitarian crisis is a result of Azerbaijan’s disruption of the functioning of the Lachin corridor by setting up an illegal checkpoint in violation of the regime established under the November 9, 2020 Statement. Azerbaijan has also blocked natural gas and electricity supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh and targeted citizens carrying out agricultural work and their machinery.

The Republic of Armenia is convinced that addressing the issues of rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh within the framework of an international mechanism through the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue is urgent and should not be delayed. They call on the international community to support this process, the statement says.