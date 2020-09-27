Congressman Adam Schiff has issued a statement condemning Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh:

Overnight, Azerbaijan launched the largest attack in years on Artsakh, and early reports suggest there have been significant casualties. The United States must urgently work with other members of the Minsk Group to restore peace and prevent any further escalation which will endanger more lives.

This attack comes just months after a serious military exchange with Armenia along the international border. The aggression by Azerbaijan represents the failure of a policy of false equivalence that has looked the other way from Azerbaijan’s bellicose rhetoric and constant attacks. I have introduced legislation that would require U.S. intelligence agencies to assess who initiated this and other skirmishes, a necessary step to hold Azerbaijan accountable.