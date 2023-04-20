Up next
YEREVAN — Armenian PM, US Co-Chair of the Minsk Group discuss humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Senior Advisor on Caucasus Negotiations, American Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Louis Bono.

The Prime Minister emphasized the efforts of the US administration to ensure stability and security in the region and presented the approaches of the Armenian side to the settlement of the existing key issues.

Nikol Pashinyan said the aggressive policy and belligerent rhetoric towards the people of Nagorno Karabakh and the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia is unacceptable.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the formation of an international dialogue mechanism between Stepanakert and Baku, the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh due to Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures.

