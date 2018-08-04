Top Posts
Home Armenian Glendale City Council Unanimously Approves the Armenian American Museum’s Stage II Design Plans
ArmenianArmenian GenocideCommunityNews

Glendale City Council Unanimously Approves the Armenian American Museum’s Stage II Design Plans

August 4, 2018

GLENDALE, CA — The Glendale City Council unanimously approved the Armenian American Museum’s Stage II Design plans and environmental compliance on July 31. The Council is scheduled to cast a final vote on the Museum’s Ground Lease Agreement on August 14. The anticipated final approval will mark a historic milestone for the landmark project.

The $1-per-year Ground Lease Agreement with the City of Glendale will locate the Armenian American Museum in Glendale Central Park near the prominent corner of Brand Boulevard and Colorado Street. The initial term of the Ground Lease Agreement will be 55 years with options to extend the lease term for four 10-year periods totaling 95 years with a ground lease rate of $1 per year.

“We are grateful to our Mayor, Councilmembers, and City staff for their support and partnership in helping us achieve a museum and cultural center that will truly make the City of Glendale proud,” stated Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We will together embark on the next phase of this important journey with a vision for a cultural campus that will enrich the community, educate the public on the Armenian American story, and empower individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.”

State Senator Anthony Portantino and the Glendale Historical Society expressed their support for the adoption of the motions and ordinance. Alique Boyadjian spoke at the City Council meeting on behalf of Senator Portantino.

“The Glendale Historical Society appreciates this opportunity to express our support for the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California,” stated Glendale Historical Society Board Member Steve Hunt, reading a statement from GHS Board President Greg Grammer. “We welcome the Museum as one of the future gems of the Jewel City.”

Glendale City Council’s scheduled vote on the Ground Lease Agreement is on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 6:00PM. The meeting will be held at Glendale City Hall.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

International Hackers Embezzle Large-Scale Money from Armenian Banks

February 13, 2017

Karabakh Army Reports Seven Azerbaijani Soldiers Killed in ‘Preemptive’ Raids

March 6, 2015

Prof. Richard Hovannisian to Speak at UC Berkeley

November 4, 2013

Turkish-Armenian Rapprochement ‘Destroyed,’ Says Sarkisian

January 17, 2011

Armenian Parliament Approves Austerity Budget

December 8, 2016

Main Suspect in Karabakh Army Shooting Pleads Guilty

November 24, 2010

Genocide Is Not an Accident; It Is a Choice

September 2, 2016

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Betül Tanbay

October 2, 2015

Karabakh Armed Forces Hold Major Drills

November 12, 2010

Community Prepares to Commemorate 100+1 years of the Armenian Genocide

February 24, 2016

Leave a Reply