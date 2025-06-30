BEIRUT — On the morning of Friday, June 27, 2025, His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, received Dr. Hambik Sarafian, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party (SDHP), accompanied by Central Committee member Alexan Keoshkerian, Chairman of the SDHP Lebanon Regional Executive Body Vanik Taguezian, and Vice Chairman Dr. Martik Jamkochian.

During the meeting, they held a broad discussion about the situation in Armenia, which continues to concern the Armenian people. The exchange included views and concerns, along with a general discussion on the Armenian community in Lebanon. His Holiness particularly emphasized the importance of participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections with a spirit of unity and solidarity.

The meeting underscored the urgent need to strengthen internal unity among the Armenian people in light of the challenges Armenia is currently facing.

That same day, the SDHP delegation also paid visits to Patriarch Raphael Bedros XXI, head of the Armenian Catholic Church, and Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, President of the World Council of Armenian Evangelical Churches and President of Haigazian University.

These meetings included discussions on recent developments and concerns in Armenia, as well as the latest regional challenges. Rev. Haidostian and His Beatitude exchanged ideas with the Hunchakian delegation on key national issues and urgent concerns.

Both meetings highlighted the importance of preserving and strengthening unity in the Armenian Diaspora and emphasized the need for continued collaboration.