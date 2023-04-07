Author
YEREVAN — The Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman, Aram Torosyan, announced that Armenian soldiers will likely participate in two U.S.-led military exercise in Europe and Africa later this year.

One of those drills will involve multinational troops making up KFOR, the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo, Torosyan said in written comments. A small Armenian military contingent has been part of KFOR for nearly two decades.

Torosyan also confirmed on Friday that Armenia will not take part in a U.S.-led military exercise in Europe that will start later this month.

The U.S. Department of Defense listed Armenia on Wednesday among 26 nations that will send troops to the Defender 23 exercise designed to “deter those who would threaten the peace of Europe and defend the continent from aggression.” It removed the South Caucasus country from the list, posted on the Pentagon’s website, on Thursday without any explanation.

