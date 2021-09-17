Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

WASHINGTON, DC — Today, the United States imposed sanctions against five Al-Qaeda supporters operating in Turkey who provided financial and logistical support to the group. These designations are implemented pursuant to Presidential Executive Order 13224.

This marks the seventh time in the last three years that the United States government has designated Turkish jihadists, individuals and businesses for supporting terrorism.

“Americans who read this shocking news about a NATO ‘ally’ are asking themselves, ‘How many more Turkish nationals does the U.S. need to designate as terrorists for supporting Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and other terrorist regimes in order for our government to realize that Turkey is no longer a friend or partner of the United States?’” inquired Armenian Council of America’s Washington DC representative Taniel Koushakjian.

Turkey has been utilizing Syrian terrorists as an integral part of its foreign policy ambitions and seeks to maintain the status quo of instability along its borders. Most recently, Turkey bolstered Azerbaijani forces with terrorist mercenaries and its own military command in last year’s heinous war of ethnic cleansing against Armenia and Artsakh.

“We urge Congress to put U.S. Foreign policy back on the right track by placing sanctions on Turkey and deepening our partnership with real democracies in the region” stated Mr. Koushakjian.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Daron Acemoglu Named World’s Most Influential Economist

Istanbul born Armenian economist Daron Acemoglu has topped the most influential economists…

Public Funeral Held for Pilots of the Downed Helicopter

YEREVAN — The civil funeral for the three pilots of the MI-24…

ԱԶԳԱՅԻՆ ԵՐԵՔ ԿՈՒՍԱԿՑՈՒԹԻՒՆՆԵՐԸ ԽՍՏՕՐԷՆ ԿԸ ԴԱՏԱՊԱՐՏԵՆ ԱՏՐՊԷՅՃԱՆԱԿԱՆ ՈՏՆՁԳՈՒԹԻՒՆՆԵՐԸ

Յայտարարութիւն Միակողմանիօրէն խախտելով իր իսկ կողմէ ստորագրուած զինադադարը, Ատրպէյճանի իշխանական արկածախնդիր վերնախաւը…

U.S. Airmen Honored At Sasnashen Crash Site

YEREVAN — On September 2, Major General Mark Zamzow, the Vice Commander…