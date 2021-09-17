WASHINGTON, DC — Today, the United States imposed sanctions against five Al-Qaeda supporters operating in Turkey who provided financial and logistical support to the group. These designations are implemented pursuant to Presidential Executive Order 13224.

This marks the seventh time in the last three years that the United States government has designated Turkish jihadists, individuals and businesses for supporting terrorism.

“Americans who read this shocking news about a NATO ‘ally’ are asking themselves, ‘How many more Turkish nationals does the U.S. need to designate as terrorists for supporting Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and other terrorist regimes in order for our government to realize that Turkey is no longer a friend or partner of the United States?’” inquired Armenian Council of America’s Washington DC representative Taniel Koushakjian.

Turkey has been utilizing Syrian terrorists as an integral part of its foreign policy ambitions and seeks to maintain the status quo of instability along its borders. Most recently, Turkey bolstered Azerbaijani forces with terrorist mercenaries and its own military command in last year’s heinous war of ethnic cleansing against Armenia and Artsakh.

“We urge Congress to put U.S. Foreign policy back on the right track by placing sanctions on Turkey and deepening our partnership with real democracies in the region” stated Mr. Koushakjian.