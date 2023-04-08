YEREVAN — Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan and the U.S. Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman co-chaired the meeting of the Working Group of Economy and Energy as part of the Armenia-U.S. Strategic Dialogue in Yerevan, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

Government officials from the Armenian foreign ministry, territorial administration and infrastructures ministry, high-tech industry ministry, as well as American government officials from the Department of Trade and the State Department participated in the meeting.

In his remarks, Deputy FM Hovhannisyan praised the Armenia-U.S. partnership anchored on common democratic values, human rights and the rule of law. Furthering the Armenian-American partnership aimed at promoting common welfare and ensuring stability and peace in the region was highlighted.

The opportunities for deepening cooperation in trade, investments, energy and high technologies, improvement of the business environment and implementation of joint programs were discussed. The sides outlined the priorities of upcoming work and planned actions.

Arun Venkataraman also met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Armenian-American Strategic Dialogue. “The U.S. is interested in deepening commercial ties and promoting cooperation with Armenia in various areas, including energy”, he told Pashinyan.

Pashinyan stressed the importance of expanding Armenia’s active dialogue with the United States and implementation of joint programs. He noted that bilateral relations are characterized by dynamic development, and pointed to the necessity of consistent deepening of economic interaction.