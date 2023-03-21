The World Health Organization (WHO) is helping the Republic of Armenia redesign and strengthen access to healthcare. Recently, a team of experts from the WHO European Centre for Primary Healthcare concluded a working visit to Yerevan to reinforce elements of healthcare strategy in Armenia.

WHO representatives met with Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Health and the Ministry of Health (MoH) Primary Healthcare Task Force in order to implement strategies for healthcare reform. According to the WHO, Armenia has committed to primary healthcare improvement based on the principles outlined in the 1) European Programme of Work 2020-2025, 2) 2018 Astana Declaration of Primary Health Care, and 3) 2020 WHO/UNICEF Operational Framework for Primary Health Care.

The team of experts assessed Armenia’s electronic health information system ArMed and provided mechanisms for implementation of primary healthcare reform in Armenia. The visit will allow implementation of WHO strategies to increase universal health coverage and access to clinicians on a community level. The high-level meetings concluded with the implementation of plans to increase the ratio of primary care to specialist doctors; increase the supply of nurses; and improve the model of care to promote a network of ‘champions of family medicine,’ according to the WHO.

“These strategies will help propel access to low-cost healthcare in Armenia to help the nation meet the European and American standards for medicine,” adds Dr. Raffy Karamanoukian, a specialist surgeon in Los Angeles. “Implementation of strategies to accelerate growth in primary healthcare remain significant milestones for the future.”