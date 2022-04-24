WASHINGTON, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement marking 107 years since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide:

“Today, the world solemnly marks 107 years since the Ottoman Empire began an inhuman campaign of mass murder and devastation: a genocide that stole the lives of 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children. Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day shines a light on a monstrous truth while honoring those murdered and those who survived unspeakable horror.

“In 2019, the Congress voted to recognize that the violence inflicted on the Armenian people constituted a genocide: a bold statement of America’s commitment to human rights and to truth. Last year, President Biden made history by echoing that powerful message from our nation’s highest office. As the first president to recognize Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, he made clear that the United States stands with the generations of Armenians who have fought against those attempting to rewrite history.

“The world must never forget the barbarism that stains the past, as it reminds us of our collective responsibility to condemn and combat hateful violence. Right now, we feel the urgency of that moral obligation as we witness crimes against humanity around the globe, including Russia’s shocking cruelty toward the brave people of Ukraine. May this solemn day always renew our courage and strength to stand up for the universal right to life, dignity and peace – for every person, everywhere.”