BERLIN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday urged the international community to press Azerbaijan to comply with a UN court order to reopen the sole road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.

“Unfortunately, despite the decision made by the International Court of Justice, Azerbaijan has still not reopened the Lachin corridor,” Pashinyan told members of the German parliament’s foreign relations committee during a visit to Berlin.

“I think that this is a situation that needs to be discussed at the international level because it is unacceptable to leave the decision of the ICJ without reaction amid the continuing humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said. “An international response is imperative.”

“We are convinced that Azerbaijan’s goal is to carry out ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh. I think the latest statement of Azerbaijani president Aliyev proves this, because Aliyev said that the Lachin Corridor is open for Armenians who want to leave Karabakh, which I think automatically means that the Lachin Corridor is closed for Armenians who live in Nagorno Karabakh and who want to live there. This is the core cause of Azerbaijan’s actions.

There are concerns that this is just the beginning of escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, perhaps along the Armenia-Azerbaijani border as well, because Azerbaijan continues to express aggressive thoughts, aggressive rhetoric. Our assessment is that Azerbaijan is in preparation for a large-scale aggression against Armenia.” Pashinyan concluded.