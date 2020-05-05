Author
Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 112, for a total of 2,619.
According to the report, as of May 5, the number of patients who have recovered from the virus now stands at 1,111, and those who have passed away due to the virus has increasing by 1 increasing the total number of deaths to 40.


The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 1,462.

In total, 25,846 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

