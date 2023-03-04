NEW DELHI — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with the External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar on Saturday on the sidelines of the “Raisina Dialogue” forum in New Delhi.

Mirzoyan and his Indian counterpart hailed the dynamics of the deepening of the political dialogue between Armenia and India, emphasizing the role of high-level mutual visits and regular contacts on different platforms in this regard.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and India discussed issues of bilateral agenda in a number of directions, referring to the intensification of trade and economic cooperation and business ties, the development of relations in high technologies, education, culture, tourism and other fields.

Regional and international security issues were also discussed. FM Mirzoyan briefed his Indian counterpart on the latest developments around the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement process. The humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh resulting from the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan was also discussed. In this context, the need to launch possible mechanisms for the implementation of the February 22 International Court of Justice ruling on provisional measures against Azerbaijan was highlighted.

In turn, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Twitter that he discussed bilateral and multilateral partnership with Mirzoyan. “Glad to welcome FM Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia. Reviewed our bilateral and multilateral partnership. Discussed broad-basing the agenda of cooperation,” Jaishankar tweeted.