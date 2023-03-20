Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

BELMONT — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will host an online program titled “They Vowed Never To Return: Armenian Transatlantic Mobility and ‘Undesirable Subjects’ at the end of the Ottoman Empire,” presented by Hazal Ozdemir, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 7:30 pm Eastern / 4:30 pm Pacific.  This program is co-sponsored by NAASR and the Society for Armenian Studies (SAS).

The webinar will be accessible live on Zoom (registration required) and on NAASR’s YouTube Channel.

This talk will expand the category of anti-Armenian violence in the Hamidian era to contain the denaturalization of targeted populations and methods devised to control their movements, such as photo registers. It will focus on the Armenian mobility between the Ottoman Empire and the United States between 1896-1908. In 1896, the government of Abdülhamid II (1876-1909) encouraged Armenians who were bound to the United States to emigrate under the condition that they renounce their Ottoman subjecthood, vow to never return, and deliver their two photographs to the state.

Creating a bureaucratic apparatus for monitoring and policing the transatlantic mobility of Armenians, who had become undesirable subjects was a crucial phase of state-sanctioned violence. Armenian denaturalization was also a pivotal step in the transition from the empire to the nation-state and this ethnoreligious discrimination profoundly shaped Ottoman nationality and the formation of Turkish citizenship.

Hazal Özdemir is a Ph.D. Candidate in History at Northwestern University. Before coming to Northwestern, she graduated from Boğaziçi University’s Department of History in 2017 and received her master’s degree in the History of Art and Photography program at Birkbeck, University of London. Her dissertation project is funded by institutions such as the American Research Institute in Turkey (ARIT) and the Society of Armenian Studies (SAS). Hazal is a Gulbenkian Fellow for the academic year 2022-2023.

For more information contact NAASR at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Arman Tsarukyan Defeats American Matt Frevola in UFC257 Lightweight Division

ABU DHABI — Arman Tsarukyan of Armenia defeated Matt Frevola of United…

Two Armenians killed in Aleppo

55-year Viken Kalayjian was gunned down in the morning. The other victim was Jan Tapash. The wounded young man is Mgo

“Revival of Talish” Project Kicks off in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT (Armradio) — On 20 May Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakian attended…

President of German Bundestag Paid Tribute to Armenian Genocide Victims

YEREVAN – Visisting President of the German Bundestag Norbert Lammert and his…