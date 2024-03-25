ST. LOUIS — GM Levon Aronian won the 2024 American Cup in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 20 after defeating GM Wesley So 2½–1½ in their first Grand Final match.

Of 19 games in the tournament, the former world number-two (and currently number-20) hadn’t lost a single one. He conquered the challenging format—playing all the time controls of classical, rapid, and blitz—and claimed the $90,000 first prize and a $15,000 bonus for winning the Champions Bracket.

He also received a luxury Mongolian chess set, one which WGM Anastasiya Karlovich said he was already admiring at the opening ceremony, and a Tiffany bracelet.

“Very happy to win The American Cup 2024! Tired, but very satisfied! Thanks to everybody who cheered on!” Aronian said on Facebook.

Aronian beat Armenian American Sam Sevian (4-2) in the quarterfinals, and in the semifinals, he won 4-2 over Italian American Fabiano Caruana.

Aronian won the Champion brackets after defeating American Ray Robson (2-0).