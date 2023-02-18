MOSCOW, RUSSIA – JANUARY 21, 2021: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a press briefing on Russia’s current foreign policy. Russian Foreign Ministry Press Office/TASS Ðîññèÿ. Ìîñêâà. Îôèöèàëüíûé ïðåäñòàâèòåëü ÌÈÄ Ðîññèè Ìàðèÿ Çàõàðîâà âî âðåìÿ áðèôèíãà ïî òåêóùèì âîïðîñàì âíåøíåé ïîëèòèêè. Ïðåññ-ñëóæáà ÌÈÄ ÐÔ/ÒÀÑÑ
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

MOSCOW — Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused the West of derailing the efforts in the direction of an Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement.

Zakharova was reacting to the US State Department’s statement which in turn accused Russia of disrupting the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement efforts as part of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“If anyone has derailed the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement efforts then it’s they themselves, the Western countries, led by the United States. The OSCE Minsk Group format was sent into the ash heap of history after the US and French co-chairs stopped cooperating with their Russian counterpart in February of 2022 under a made-up pretext,” Zakharova said, adding that no explanation has been issued since.

“Taking this into consideration, we are focused on providing support to Yerevan and Baku as part of trilateral formats, based on the respective agreements on the highest level, which we have talked about on many occasions,” the foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Russia is ready to host a meeting of the foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zakharova said the press briefing today.

She said that at meetings with the special representative of the Russian Foreign Minister Igor Khovayev, representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan confirmed their interest in Russia’s mediation in the negotiations on a peace treaty.

“Both the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides have confirmed their interest in our country’s mediation,” she said, commenting on the trip of Igor Khovayev, Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for promoting the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, to Yerevan and Baku.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Russian President Putin to Attend Genocide Centenary in Armenia

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend ceremonies marking 100 years…

Republicans Take Control of the House – Majority of Armenian Caucus Members Win Their Elections

WASHINGTON, DC — In an historic election night, which brought about a…

Distinguished Luminaries to Attend October 21 AMAA Centennial Banquet

By Florence Avakian Four distinguished individuals will be at the Armenian Missionary…

Russia Concerned Over Growing Tensions on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border

MOSCOW (Arka) —  Russia is concerned over  the growing tensions on the…