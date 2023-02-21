YEREVAN — On February 20, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Kristina A. Kvien, the newly-appointed Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of Armenia, on the occasion of handing over a copy of her credentials.

FM Mirzoyan congratulated Ambassador Kvien on assuming office and attached importance to the further deepening of Armenia-United States partnership in areas of mutual interest. The importance of the Armenia-United States Strategic Dialogue format was emphasized in context of advancing the agenda based on common democratic values, the foreign ministry said in a read-out.

FM Mirzoyan appreciated the United States support for strengthening institutional capacities and fostering the government’s democratic reforms in Armenia.

During the meeting issues on regional security and stability were also discussed. The recent developments in the normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, including the trilateral meeting held in Munich was touched upon.

The Armenian side highly appreciated the efforts of the United States,. both in bilateral format and as the Co-Chair country of the OSCE Minsk Group, in terms of establishing long-term peace in the region.

Speaking about the illegal blockade of Nagorno Karabakh by Azerbaijan, FM Mirzoyan emphasized that Azerbaijan must unconditionally restore the regime of the Lachin corridor as defined under the 9 November trilateral statement.