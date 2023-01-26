Author
DOHA — Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan and Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan met with Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development Khalifa Jassim Al-Kuwari in Doha.

Speaking about Armenia’s interest to develop relations with Qatar, Speaker Alen Simonyan pointed out a number of sectoral priorities. He said that there is a big opportunity for cooperation in culture, healthcare and education – which are the primary strategic branches of the Qatar Fund for Development, the parliament’s press service said in a press release.

Addressing the prospects of partnership in scientific-education and cultural sectors, Speaker Simonyan mentioned the thousands of manuscripts and books in Arabic kept in Yerevan’s Matenadaran, and offered to organize joint scientific-research work and mutual exhibitions.

Khalifa Jassim Al-Kuwari said that in any sector they attach importance to human capital, and based on this they will form the projects of possible cooperation and will discuss it with Armenian authorities.

“We expect the historic visit of the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Armenia. It would be desirable to develop certain substantial programs ahead of the visit,” Simonyan said.

Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan presented brief information on the important circles contributing to possible investments in the healthcare sector

