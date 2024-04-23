Armenia (Hayasdan) by Jacqueline Kazarian
GLENDALE — Presented by Glendale Library, Arts & Culture andReflectSpace Gallery, Before, After: Reflections on the Armenian Genocide is now on view through July 7, 2024 at the ReflectSpace Gallery, inside Glendale Central Library.

Before, After: Reflections on the Armenian Genocide traces generations of Armenian resiliency through the common thread of loss and survival. The exhibition examines the connections passed down through blood, migration and history; from genocide to diaspora to belonging. The exhibition integrates artifacts with abstraction, witness accounts with recreation, old materials repurposed, and new molds made. The Armenian experience (both past and present, before and after) is showcased through a range of mediums and practices, reflecting the repeating patterns of grief, healing and reflection.

Before, After: Reflections on the Armenian Genocide includes artworks by nine artists: John Avakian, Anush Babajanyan, Silvina Der-Meguerditchian, Diana Markosian, Jacqueline Kazarian, Talin Megherian, Marsha Nouritza Odabashian, Jessica Sperandio, and Scout Tufankjian.

