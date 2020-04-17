YEREVAN — Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports the number of cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) positive cases in Armenia has increased by 42 within the last 24 hrs, with a total of 1,201 positive cases in the country.

Also within the past 24 hours, another patient died due to COVID-19 related illnesses, with a total of 19 who have died in Armenia due to COVID-19.

The number of patients who have recovered from the virus has increased by 44 and now stands at 402.

A spokeswoman for the Minister of Health also stated that the first birth was registered yesterday for a woman who tested positive for coronavirus. After childbirth, the test of the woman in labor showed a negative result – the baby will be tested today.

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Artsakh today. The total number of infected patients in Artsakh has now reached 7.