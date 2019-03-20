FRESNO — The CineCulture Film Series and the Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State are sponsoring the screening of the award-winning film “Yeva” at 5:30PM on Friday, March 29, in the Leon and Pete Peters Educational Auditorium (5010 N. Woodrow Ave., at the west end of the SaveMart Center, near Shaw and Woodrow Aves.), on the Fresno State campus.

Armenian Studies Program Coordinator Prof. Barlow Der Mugrdechian will be the discussant for the film.

Written and directed by Anahid Abad, “Yeva” is an intimate drama of a woman who suspected of murder, flees to an Armenian village in Karabagk with her young daughter in tow. Yeva has chosen to return to the place she briefly worked as a doctor during the Nagorno-Karabakh war, hoping she won’t be recognized. With mines still dotting the hillsides, the conflict remains part of the fabric of this society and people still remember Yeva, although they don’t immediately connect her to the stranger in their midst. As she integrates into the rhythm of village life, Yeva’s memories of the war come flooding back, and a past tied directly to her current predicament.

Born in an Armenian family in 1969 in Tehran, Iran, Anahid Abad holds a B.A. in Film Directing. During her career she has served as First Assistant Director and Planner to many movie projects in the professional Iranian cinema. Since 2006, she has been a member of the Central Board of Assistant Directors & Program Planners Institute of Iran Cinema and in 2010 she became the head of the Institute.

Admission is free, but seating is limited. The screening is open to the public and free parking is available at any of the adjacent Fresno State parking lots (near the corner of Shaw and Woodrow Avenues).

For more information about the presentation please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669, or visit our website at www.fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies, or visit our Facebook page at @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState.