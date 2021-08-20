Author
MOSCOW — President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the President of France Emmanuel Macron, during which, among other issues, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was discussed, the press service of the Kremlin reported.

At the request of Emmanuel Macron, Vladimir Putin informed about the implementation process of the November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 trilateral statements on Nagorno Karabakh.

It was noted that the situation in the region is generally stable, measures are taken to unblock economic and transport communications and meet the humanitarian needs of the people in the South Caucasus.

The parties expressed their commitment to further joint work on various aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, primarily within the OSCE Minsk Group.

