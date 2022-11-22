YEREVAN — Units of the Azerbaijani army opened fire on citizens carrying out agricultural works at 2:30 pm today, Artsakh Police informed.

The head of the Sarushen community in Askeran region reported the incident to the Karmir Shuka Department of Martuni Regional Police.

He said irregular shots were fired from the Azerbaijani side while farmers were working in the lands belonging to Sarushen community, which forces the agricultural works to stop.

On November 21, at around 11:00 am, the enemy opened fire at civilians working in the same area. No civilians were injured.

The Martuni regional department of the Police has handed over the collected facts to the Russian peacekeeping troops.

On November 21, Azerbaijani Forces violated the ceasefire regime in several directions, opening fire from small arms at the positions of the Artsakh Defense Forces, as well as at a tractor doing agricultural work near the village of Machkalashen, Artsakh’s Ministry of Defense reports.

On the same units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact.

No casualties were reported on the Armenian side.