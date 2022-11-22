BELMONT, MA — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will present a webinar with Matthew Karanian on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern) / 4:30 pm (Pacific), titled “Mapping the Armenian Highland.” This program is made possible through the generous support of the Dadourian Foundation.

The webinar will be accessible live on Zoom (registration required) and on NAASR’s YouTube Channel. To register go to https://bit.ly/NAASR-Karanian.

Author and lawyer Matthew Karanian discusses how a series of maps that his great uncle Mardiros Kheranian produced one century ago encouraged Matthew’s own research of ancient Armenia, and guided him along the way. Matthew has published several books about Armenia. His publication The Armenian Highland relied on an ancient map that his great uncle Mardiros Kheranian created in 1922, and one of his Uncle Mardik’s maps was the cultural artifact that set Matthew on his path to discovery in Western Armenia.

Matthew’s journey of discovery began in Cilicia and concluded more than 20 years later with the exploration of all of ancient Armenia. And along the way, he picked up where his Uncle Mardik had left off, by mapping the Armenian Highland in words and photographs, to preserve their memory for future generations.

Mardiros Kheranian’s maps are works of art as well as historical records. They have been displayed, or are currently on display, at the National Museum in Yerevan, at Holy Etchmiadzin, at the Armenian Prelacy in Detroit, and at the ANCA in Washington, D.C. Matthew has reproduced two of the maps in his books. He’ll show these maps, and talk about what they mean to him, and to the Armenian nation, during his presentation.

For more information contact NAASR at [email protected].