PRAGUE — On May 20, the Senate of the Czech Parliament adopted a resolution submitted by Vice President Milan Štěch, dedicated to the atrocities committed against humanity during the two world wars, including the condemnation of the Armenian Genocide and the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

During a visit to Armenia on May 6, 2019, Milan Štěch stressed that the adoption of a resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide is on their agenda.

“I am convinced that what happened in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 was a genocide,” Štěch said, adding that he would work hard for the Czech Senate to accept that fact.

The Senate of the Czech Republic unanimously adopted a resolution on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the atrocities committed against humanity during the two world wars, including the condemnation of the Armenian Genocide,” reads the text of the resolution.

In April 2017 the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament approved a resolution, condemning the genocide of Armenians and other religious and national minorities in the Ottoman Empire during the first World War.

The Armenian Council of Europe welcomed the resolution and urged the few European Union that have not recognize the Armenian Genocide to do so.