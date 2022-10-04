YEREVAN — The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is ready to keep on assisting the Armenian government in ensuring the safety at its nuclear power plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan today.

Grossi stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation in nuclear safety both for current and future projects, according to the press service of the Armenian government.

The Prime Minister welcomed Grossi’s visit saying that Armenia values the cooperation with the Agency, which is necessary for ensuring Armenia’s energy and nuclear security and developing its capabilities.

Pashinyan stressed that these issues are among strategic priorities of the Armenian government.

The sides spoke about the improvement of safety level of the Armenian nuclear power plant and exchanged views on deepening cooperation between Armenia and the IAEA.

The Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, the only one in the South Caucasus region, is located near the town of Metsamor, about 30 kilometers west of Yerevan. It accounts for about 40% of the total electricity generation of the country.

In June, 2022 the Armenian NPP CJSC and the Rusatom Overseas JSC (a division of Russian state atomic concern Rosatom) signed a MoU to start preparations for building a new nuclear power unit in Armenia.