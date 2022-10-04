Author
YEREVAN — Azerbaijan has released 17 more Armenian prisoners of war, Armenia’s Defense Ministry announced Tuesday, noting the handover was made possible with U.S. mediation.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has thanked the US for the releases in a post on his Twitter account. “I highly appreciate the efforts of the United States for assisting to return our 17 POW’s. I hope with joint efforts together with our international partners we will further register progress in resolving both humanitarian issues and establishing peace in the region”, Pashinyan wrote.

The repatriation of seventeen Armenian prisoners of war to Armenia is the result of the agreement reached at the trilateral meeting held on September 27 at the initiative of US President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan informed on his Facebook page.

“I hope that the trilateral work will continue to produce positive results for the solution of humanitarian issues, regional stability and peace, and all agreements will be fulfilled.

Armenia continues to adhere to all the agreements reached in Washington,” Grigoryan wrote.

