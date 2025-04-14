ALFORTVILLE – On Saturday, April 12, the cultural center Le 148 in Alfortville hosted an exclusive preview presentation of Jean Cordelle’s new book, “The Epic of the Armenians and the Sailors – Musa Dagh, Ras el Mina, Jean Le Mée: A Naval Officer’s Journey in the French Navy.”

The book is the result of over a decade of meticulous research and focuses on the extraordinary story of Armenians and French sailors before, during, and after the events between September 5, 1915 (10:20 a.m.: a signal is spotted) and September 14, 1915 (10:35 a.m.: Haphet Vanian’s submersion).

The event gathered numerous guests, including Philippe Car, Deputy Mayor for Culture; Emilien Charpentier, Municipal Councillor; Pastor Gilbert Léonian; Bishop Philippe Roux de Lusignan; Philomène Bonhomme, Director of the Val-de-Marne Office for Veterans and War Victims; as well as descendants of French sailors who participated in the legendary Musa Dagh operation—including members of Admiral Darrieus’ family, and relatives of Navy officers Christian Le Mintier de la Motte Basse and Jean Le Mée. Descendants of the Armenians from Musa Dagh were also present, symbolizing the enduring mutual respect and admiration forged between the Armenians and French sailors 110 years ago.

An exhibit of selected documents featured in the book—spanning a wide range of origins and types—was also displayed in the hall. Jean Cordelle, grandson of Jean Le Mée, provided commentary during a brief presentation followed by a Q&A session. He detailed the high-risk evacuation operation of 4,092 Armenians—including 650 fighters and their seven commanders—from the hostile shores of Ras el Mina onto five French cruisers.

This daring operation was conceived, planned, and executed jointly by the Armenians and French sailors, standing as a testament to their cooperation and shared courage.

The book, approximately 500 pages long, will be available soon.