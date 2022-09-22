Up next
WASHINGTON, DC – On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia, the President of the United States of America Joseph Biden sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The message reads as follows,

“On behalf of the United States of America, I send my sincere congratulations to the Armenian people on the anniversary of your Independence Day. We will continue to support the Armenian people’s democratic aspiration, sovereignty, and security.

On September 21, we join the people of Armenia in celebrating your dedication to democracy and the strong links of friendship between our nations and our people. Recent hostilities underscore the need to redouble our diplomacy so Armenia can look to a prosperous and peaceful future, which includes normalization of relations with neighbors. We offer our condolences for the lives lost in recent attacks. We appreciate your support for efforts to bring greater stability to the region. We remain committed to working with you and other parties to promote a peaceful resolution to the conflict, including for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Our renewed U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue this year reiterated our shared commitment to strengthening ties across the bilateral relationship and emphasized U.S. support for Armenia democratic trajectory. The United States stands with Armenia as you continue working to combat corruption, develop accountable institutions, strengthen rule of law, and advance respect for human rights.

Our work together over the past year has continued to strengthen and deepen the bonds between our nations. I wish all the Armenian people a safe and peaceful Independence Day”.

