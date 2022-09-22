Author
TEHRAN — A top Iranian commander has warned that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate any change in regional borders, and will not keep silence on such a situation, Iranian IRNA news agency reported.

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said on Thursday that Tehran urges both Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve their differences and problems through dialogue and peaceful ways, and that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate that regional states resort to war.

Speaking in a parade of armed forces at Imam Khomeini mausoleum, the commander called on both neighboring states to stop conflict and start negotiations.

The Iranian armed forces, including the Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and other sections, are determined to stand against any threats and plots; so, enemies’ miscalculations will be answered firmly, he said.

