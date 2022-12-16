STEPANAKERT — Azerbaijan has restored gas supply to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) after cutting it off on December 13, the Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said, speaking live on Facebook.

“I have good news. The neighboring state restored our gas supply without any precondition, without any concessions. This is truly our victory because we are strong, we showed that we are not going to leave Artsakh and we are not going to panic,” Vardanyan said.

“Artsakhgas” has informed that at the moment appropriate preparatory works are being carried out with Armenian partners in order to ensure gas supply. The gas is expected to reach customers in Stepanakert and in the regions later today.

It is possible that Azerbaijan will open the Lachin Corridor on December 16, Vardanyan said.

“It’s their [Azerbaijan’s] decision. They have made the decision, because they have realized the mistake, because they were under huge pressure both locally and from abroad,” Vardanyan said.

He expressed gratitude to all people abroad who helped exert that pressure, to all who raised awareness about the situation worldwide.

He also announced a rally on Saturday, December 17, in Stepanakert’s Revival Square.

He called on everyone to attend the rally to “show our strength and unity.”