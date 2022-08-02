Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 9 people.
Facebook 9
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

WASHINGTON, DC — US House member Rep. Frank Pallone has criticized President of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid over deleting a tweet about his visit to the Armenian genocide memorial in Yerevan.

“33 countries, including the United States, have formally recognized the Armenian genocide. The UN should not be complicit in Turkey’s rejection of history. UN-PGA Abdulla Shahid was wrong for deleting his tweet and capitulating to pressure from Turkey,” Mr Pallone tweeted.

On Wednesday, Abdulla Shahid visited the Tsitsernakabert memorial to some 1.5 million Armenians massacred by the Ottoman Turks during the First World War. He also toured the adjacent Museum-Institute of the Armenian Genocide.

“Laid a wreath at the Memorial to the Victims of Armenian Genocide,” Shahid tweeted afterwards. “Special thanks to Museum-Institute Director Harutyun Marutian & Hasmik Martirosian for a tour of the Museum.” The post was removed several hours later, Shahid declined comments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

The Emotional Toll of Studying Genocide

The Zoryan Institute Creates a Space for Open Dialogue Amongst Scholars TORONTO,…

Dink Murderer to Disclose Details of the Assassination Plot

ISTANBUL. – Ogun Samast, the murderer of Hrant Dink has sent a…

FM Nalbandian Attends Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Concert Dedicated to Genocide Centennial

JERUSALEM — On March 5 Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian was present at…

Karabakh Repels Azeri Aggression Attempt, Two Enemy Soldiers Killed

STEPANAKERT — The Defense Ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh issued a statement on Friday,…