Russian peacekeepers stationed in Artsakh
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 4 people.
Facebook 4
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

STEPANAKERT — Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that there were three ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Karabakh.

“During the past day, three cases of violation of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani armed forces were registered in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops, as a result of which a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Nagorno Karabakh was injured”. Stated the Ministry.

“The Russian peacekeeper command, in cooperation with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, has resolved the situation,” added the ministry. “No changes in the line of contact were allowed.”

The Karabakh army also did not report fresh fighting on Tuesday. Still, its commander, Kamo Vartanyan, said in the afternoon that “tension persists at some sections of the line of contact.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian Genocide Sculpture in Copenhagen Delayed

COPENHAGEN — A sculpture commemorating the centennial of the Armenian Genocide was…

YouGov: 27% of Americans View Armenia as a Friendly Nation

Panarmenian.Net – In a new poll conducted by YouGov, 27% of Americans…

Armenian-Azeri Summit “Took Place in a Positive and Constructive Atmosphere”

VIENNA — Foreign Minister of Armenia and Azerbaijan issued a statement following…

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Metin Arditi

By Hambersom Aghbashian Metin Arditi (born February 2, 1945 in Ankara, Turkey)…