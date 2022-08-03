STEPANAKERT — Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that there were three ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Karabakh.

“During the past day, three cases of violation of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani armed forces were registered in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops, as a result of which a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Nagorno Karabakh was injured”. Stated the Ministry.

“The Russian peacekeeper command, in cooperation with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, has resolved the situation,” added the ministry. “No changes in the line of contact were allowed.”

The Karabakh army also did not report fresh fighting on Tuesday. Still, its commander, Kamo Vartanyan, said in the afternoon that “tension persists at some sections of the line of contact.”