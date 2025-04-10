BAKU –The threat of war will persist as long as Yerevan does not renounce its territorial claims against Azerbaijan. This statement was made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during a conference held at Azerbaijan’s Diplomatic Academy in Baku.

“As long as a peace treaty is not signed, as long as Armenia does not abandon its territorial claims against Azerbaijan—which are still enshrined in that country’s Constitution—and as long as Armenia fails to demonstrate genuine intent to normalize relations with Azerbaijan, the threat of armed conflict will remain ever-present,” said President Aliyev.

During a meeting with pro-Azerbaijani experts gathered in Baku, Aliyev also reiterated another precondition for the peace treaty: the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group. He emphasized that official Yerevan continues to resist this demand.

“Armenia’s refusal to join Azerbaijan in petitioning the OSCE for the Minsk Group’s dissolution suggests that they are stalling for time, possibly waiting for certain changes or a more favorable international environment. They had high hopes that the Democratic Party would retain power after the [U.S.] elections. It’s no secret that President Trump’s victory was a major disappointment and setback for them,” Aliyev noted.

“There is a significant militarization effort underway in Armenia. The lethal weapons being delivered by Armenia’s new allies will not contribute to peace and stability, but rather escalate future tensions,” the Azerbaijani president added.