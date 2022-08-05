Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 8 people.
Facebook 8
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

CHENNAL, INDIA — Armenia will keep the lead in the 44th Chess Olympiad with 13 points after playing a draw with the US team in Round 7.

Grandmasters Gabriel Sargsyan and Robert Hovhannisyan won the games. Gabriel Sargsyan defeated Fabiano Caruana with white in the 57th move, and Hovhannisyan gained an advantage over Sam Shankland in a tense fight.

Grandmaster Hrant Melkumyan lost to Wesley So, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan was defeated by Leinier Dominguez Perez.

Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian, who currently represents the US team, missed the match.

In the previous rounds, the Armenian national team had defeated Madagascar (4:0), Andorra (3:1), Egypt (2.5:1.5), Austria (3:1), England (2.5:1.5) and India’s second team (2.5:1.5).

The Armenian women’s team faced Israel in the 7th round and won with a score of 2.5:1.5.

In the previous rounds, the Armenian national team had won against Botswana (4:0), Norway (4:0), Ireland (4:0), Indonesia (3:1) and England (3.5:0.5), losing only Estonia (1.5:2.5). The team has gained 11 points.

The Chess Olympiad will be held in 11 rounds.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Tigran Arakelyan is Recognized with Two Awards and a New Music Director Position

SEATTLE — Armenian-American conductor Tigran Arakelyan is the newly appointed Music Director…

AMAA Partners in Job Opportunities to the New Graduates of Armenia, Mostly Displaced from Syria and Ukraine

PARAMUS, NJ — Around 60 fresh graduates, mostly displaced youth from Syria…

Primate’s Message on the Feast of the Nativity

The Birth of Christ is an invitation to a New Covenant (Christmas…

Five Armenians Injured in Aleppo Rocket Attack

ALEPPO — Scores of people, including five Armenians, were wounded in recent…