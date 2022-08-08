Up next
YEREVAN — Human Rights Defender, Kristinne Grigoryan, recently held a meeting with Armenian Council’s Project Director in Armenia, Christine Shahinian where a multitude of issues were discussed, including the trajectory of Armenia in the aftermath of the 2020 war.

Ms. Shahinian conveyed the Armenian Council’s mission in Armenia, the various branches throughout the Diaspora, and the willingness to help Armenia’s Ombudsperson in her efforts in preserving and defending the human rights and freedoms of Armenian citizens – specifically those in the border towns, dealing with rampant aggression by the Azerbaijani dictatorship.

The Human Rights Defender presented the security issues of the nation, humanitarian and social issues identified during the regular meetings with the families of POWs, missing soldiers and civilians, as well the harsh realities the residents of border towns have endured since the end of the war.

The two sides agreed to collaborate on future projects aimed at protecting the interests of Armenian citizens. Ms. Shahinian reiterated the importance of unity within Armenia and expressed the need to double humanitarian and economic contributions from the Diaspora to strengthen and maintain the integrity and security of the Armenian nation for now and many years to come.

