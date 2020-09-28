FRESNO — The Armenian Studies Program, CineCulture, and the Center for Creativity and the Arts present a discussion with filmmaker/producer Stephanie Ayanian, on her film “What Will Become of Us.” The Zoom webinar will take place at 5:30PM on Friday, October 9, 2020.

105 years ago, Armenians were nearly annihilated by Genocide. Today, often unrecognized, it remains defining – but the long shadow of the Genocide creates a burden for young Armenian Americans that discourages them from taking up their culture. “What Will Become of Us” follows six Armenian Americans – famous and otherwise – as they navigate the 100th anniversary of the Genocide, forging identities for the next 100 years. How can Armenian Americans honor their past, while unshackling themselves from its trauma?

Those who would like to view the film online before the presentation, between October 2-9, can contact Prof. Barlow Der Mugrdechian, [email protected], to receive a special screening code.

Stephanie Ayanian is a producer, project manager, and educator, who holds an MFA in Film and Media Arts from Temple University. She co-owns storyshop, an independent production house for creative media. Her film “Kinderwald” screened on the closing night of the Slamdance Film Festival in 2014 and was an Official Selection of the Munich International, Seattle International, and Napa Valley film festivals. Previously, Ayanian worked as a senior producer/director for Penn State Public Broadcasting.

The discussion with Stephanie Ayanian will be held as a Zoom Webinar, and registration is required. Use this link to register: bit.ly/whatwillbecomeofus. The lecture will also be streamed on the Armenian Studies Program YouTube channel at bit.ly/armenianstudiesyoutube.

For more information about the lecture please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669, visit our website at www.fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies, or visit our Facebook page at @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState.