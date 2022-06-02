YEREVAN — The newly appointed Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Republic of Armenia Nora Arisian handed the copies of her credentials to Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan.

Minister Mirzoyan congratulated Nora Arisian and expressed confidence that her diplomatic activity will serve the continuous development of the Armenian-Syrian relations and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The interlocutors hailed the traditional, friendly ties between the two peoples based on mutual sympathy and trust. In this regard, the role of the Syrian-Armenian community was emphasized.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Syria, the parties touched upon the prospects of strengthening the Armenian-Syrian cooperation in bilateral and multilateral dimensions.