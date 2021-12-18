GLENDALE — Monday December 20th HYE Hopes Inc will host a Live Telethon airing LIVE from 6:00 pm PST to 9:00 pm PST supporting the students, teachers and schools of the Syunik region of Armenia.

Hye Hopes is celebrating its one-year anniversary! In the span of a year, contributions have allowed Hye Hopes to equip schools in the Syunik Region with innovative technology, essential educational resources, and staff development. Since its inception, Hye Hopes has successfully completed two 8-week sessions, and is looking forward to the completion of its third 8-week session in December.

In an effort to continue to support the students, teachers and schools in the Syunik region, the Telethon will provide much needed financial support to continue Hye Hopes’s educational resources for the schools in Kapan, Goris and Verishen. Next Phase, delivering essential educational resources and technology to the schools in Meghri and Sisian.

Special performance and appearances from Anthony J. Portantino California State Senator 25th District, Araksya Karpetyan Good Morning LA Fox 11, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles, Dr. Vivian Ekchian Superintendent Glendale Unified School District, Greg Hosharian Composer Musician, Ara Dabandjian Musician Element Band, Shant Massayan Musician, Lori Tatoulian Actress/Playwright and other special local and state elected officials.

Joining throughout the United States are special guests from Boston, New York, Tennessee, Detroit, Chicago and Los Angeles. Also, presenting and performing at the Telethon is student leadership from High School Armenian Clubs of Hoover, GHS, CVHS, and Clark Magnet. There will also be live connections with the students in Kapan and Verishen during the Telethon.

Join YouTube live Monday December 20th from 6:00 pm PST to 9:00 pm PST. For more information and to donate early visit HYEHOPES.org or email us at [email protected]