NEW DELHI — Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to Azerbaijan’s criticism over the delivery of weapons to Armenia.

“We have good relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, but apart from that we have a policy to promote defense exports,” Jaiswal said in a press briefing.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that his country cannot wait idly while France, India, and Greece arm Armenia.

“We have good relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, but apart from that we have a policy to promote defense exports,” Jaiswal said in a press briefing.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that his country cannot wait idly while France, India, and Greece arm Armenia.