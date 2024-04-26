Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

NEW DELHI — Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to Azerbaijan’s criticism over the delivery of weapons to Armenia.

“We have good relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, but apart from that we have a policy to promote defense exports,” Jaiswal said in a press briefing.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that his country cannot wait idly while France, India, and Greece arm Armenia.

“We have good relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, but apart from that we have a policy to promote defense exports,” Jaiswal said in a press briefing.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that his country cannot wait idly while France, India, and Greece arm Armenia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian Government and People of Armenia Also Have European Aspirations: Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan

BRUSSELS — The Armenian government has voiced support for Georgia’s, Ukraine’s and…

British-Armenian Alan Andranik Gogbashian Appointed UK Ambassador to Armenia

LONDON — Alan Andranik Gogbashian has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to…

Sibil Armenian Singer from Istanbul to Perform in New York

NEW YORK — Talented young Armenian vocalist Sibil whose angelic voice has…

Speaker Pelosi Visits Armenia’s Defense Ministry

YEREVAN — Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received the delegation led by Speaker…