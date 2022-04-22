YEREVAN — For the first time Armenia will host the European Weightlifting Championship, the Ministry of Education, Science, Sports and Culture reported.

The European Weightlifting Federation confirmed in an official letter sent to Armenian Weightlifting Federation that the 2023 championship will be held in Yerevan. The concrete dates are still being clarified, but the championship will be held in a time span from April 1 to 30.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Karen Giloyan said the Armenian government will do everything possible to hold the event at the highest level:

“This is really a good opportunity to show again one of our strongest sports, to tell Europe that we have good weightlifting. It will also help in general to increase the popularity of the sport. We have to do our best to hold the European Championships at a very high level.’

The European Weightlifting Championship in Armenia will be ranked for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

At the end of March, Minister Vahram Dumanyan received European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) President Antonio Conflitti and Secretary General Milan Mihajlovic, who visited the Karen Demirchyan Sport-Concert Complex that will host the European Championship next spring.