YEREVAN — Creative Armenia is excited to announce the 2022 Creative Armenia Week, a week-long virtual summit that will take place from June 27 to July 1. The panel discussions will feature musician Tigran Hamasyan, artist Tigran Tsitoghdzyan, film producer Howard Kazanjian, curator Eva Khachatryan, scientist Dr. Garik Israelian, and many other artists and leaders who are shaping today’s creative landscape. These brilliant creative minds will meet every day of the week to explore the most thought-provoking ideas across the arts, sciences, and creative industries.

“We are delighted to bring iconic artists and brightest minds together for dynamic and in-depth discussions on the state and future of Armenian art,” said Anush Ter-Khachatryan, Director of Programs at Creative Armenia. “And we invite everyone to join our week-long virtual summit for insight and inspiration.”

The lineup includes:

Monday, June 27 at 9pm EVN Time / 10am PST: Tigran x Tigran, a virtual panel discussion featuring prodigies of music and visual arts Tigran Hamasyan and Tigran Tsitoghdzyan, moderated by Garin Hovannisian, Founder of Creative Armenia.

Tuesday, June 28 at 9pm EVN Time / 10am PST: Curious Curators, a virtual panel discussion with the curators leading the uprising in the contemporary art scene in Armenia featuring Armen Yesayants, Eva Khachatryan, and Vigen Galstyan, moderated by Anna Gargarian.

Wednesday, June 29 at 9pm EVN Time / 10am PST: A Producer’s Life, a virtual conversation with legendary Hollywood producer Howard Kazanjian, who was on the forefront of production of The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Return of the Jedi, and many other classics, moderated by Alec Mouhibian, VP of Creative Armenia.

Thursday, June 30 at 9pm EVN Time / 10am PST: The Art of Science, a virtual discussion on the state of art and science with iconic astrophysicist and founder of STARMUS Festival Dr. Garik Israelian, media artist and landscape architect Dr. Aroussiak Gabrielian, and digital artist Espen W. Kluge, moderated by Anush Ter-Khachatryan, Director of Programs of Creative Armenia.

Friday, July 1 at 4pm EVN Time: Artbox: A Celebration, a livestreamed event introducing the 29 projects and wrapping up the successful completion of the first edition of Artbox, a signature creative incubator developed by Creative Armenia and launched in partnership with the European Union in Armenia and GIZ’s EU4Business Innovative Tourism for Armenia (ITTD) project.

Join a week-long summit and spend the week peeking into some of the most incredible minds of our generation, mapping out the contemporary art landscape, and speculating on the possibilities that the future beholds. To reserve a spot, register at bigmarker.com/series/2022-creative-armenia-week1/series_summit.

Creative Armenia is an arts foundation for the Armenian people, with a global mandate to discover, develop, produce, and promote innovative talent. To learn more about our programs and meet the hundreds of cutting-edge artists we support, please visit creativearmenia.org