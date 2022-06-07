YEREVAN (Arka) — Armenia’s industrial output in the first 4 months of 2022 grew by 2.6% from the same time span of 2021 to about 754.7 billion drams (in current prices), the National Statistical Committee (NSC) said today.

It said the industrial output in April 2022 was worth 203.8 billion drams, up 1.2% from April 2021 and 11.7% from March 2022.

The mining sector’s output amounted to 197.6 billion drams, down 12.3% from the same period of time in 2021. The output of the processing industry increased by 10.1% to 428 billion drams.

Electricity, gas, steam and purified air supplies totaled 121.2 billion drams, up 1.6% from a year ago and water supply, sewerage and waste management totaled 7.9 billion drams, up 6.8%. ($1 – 437.62 drams).

During the same quarter, Armenia’s processing industry’s output upped by 10.1% from the same time span of 2021 to 428 billion drams, according to NSC.

It said food production accounted for 36.1% of the total output having grown by 7.9% to 154.8 billion drams. Production of base metals accounted for 15.5% of the total having grown by 18.6% to 66.3 billion drams.

Production of beverages accounted for 11.6% of the total, having dropped by 6.2% to 49.6 billion drams.

The share of tobacco production declined by 0.2% to 9% and 38.4 billion drams, production of other non-metallic mineral products surged by 35.8% to 6.7% of the total and 28.6 billion drams.

Also, clothing production rose 5.8% to 2.9% of the total output to 12.6 billion drams, jewelry production skyrocketed by 81.6% to 2.8% of the total to 12 billion drams.

Production of electrical equipment dropped by 11.2% to 1.6% of the total and to 6.8 billion drams, printing and duplication of recorded media increased by 68% to 1.2% of the total and to 5 billion drams, production of chemicals dropped by 7.7% to 1.1% of the total and to 4.7 billion drams.