MISSION HILLS — On Saturday May 21st, 2022, at 5PM Pacific, the Ararat-Eskijian Museum, in collaboration with the Armenian Film Foundation, National Association for

Armenian Studies and Research, and The Promise Armenian Institute at

UCLA will host a special presentation of Prof. Richard Hovannisian’s new

released volume “Armenian Communities of Persia/Iran: History, Trade,

Culture”. The event will be held in-person at the Ararat Home of LA, at the

Sheen Chapel, 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills CA 91345.

This is the fifteenth and final volume in the series that concentrates on Armenian

communities outside the Ottoman Empire. The volume covers the Armenian presence

in Iran from antiquity to contemporary times. It includes the history of Armenian-

Iranian relations from the pre-Christian era to the Middle Ages, the Maku and Tabriz

districts, with the monasteries of St. Thaddeus, St. Stepanos, and Tsortsor, and

highlights the importance of Persian Azarbayjan/Atrpatakan in the Armenian and

Iranian revolutionary movements, and the displacements and massacres of the

Christian inhabitants of the Urmia, Salmast, and Khoy districts during the Turkish

offensives in World War I, as well as the leadership in relief efforts of Archbishop

Nerses Melik-Tangian of Atrpatakan (Tabriz).

Prof. Richard Hovannisian is the past holder of Armenian Education Foundation

Chair in Modern Armenian History at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA),

and a presidential fellow at Chapman University. He is the founder and six-time president of the Society of Armenian Studies and has published thirty books, and numerous scholarly articles including 5 volumes on the Armenian Genocide and 15 volumes by Mazda Publishers on historic Armenia.

The event is open to the public and will be livestreamed. It is recommended to wear masks at the event for everyone’s safety.

For additional information please contact the Ararat-Eskijian Museum:

By phone (747) 500-7585 or email [email protected]