WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken phoned Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev late on Wednesday to discuss ways of building on recent progress made in Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks.

“I spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today about how the United States can continue to support recent positive momentum on peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Blinken tweeted after the call.

“The Secretary and President Aliyev discussed recent positive momentum and future concrete steps on the path to peace in the South Caucasus, including border delimitation and demarcation, opening transport and communication links, and the release of the remaining Armenian detainees,” the State Department said in a statement.

Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States stands ready to help by engaging bilaterally and with like-minded partners, including through our role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, to help the countries find a long-term comprehensive peace.

The Secretary also highlighted the importance of increased respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

