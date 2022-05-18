TEHRAN — The Iranian gas network is ready to start a gas swap from Turkmenistan and to increase gas exports to this country, Iran’s Minister of Petroleum Javad Owj said at a meeting with Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, Shana reports.

Emphasized the positive and constructive talks between the two sides, Javad Owji told Shana: “Negotiations for gas swap from Turkmenistan to Armenia through Iran have started, and given the high capacity of Iran’s gas distribution network, we will soon achieve good results in this regard.”

He said that in his talks with the Armenian side, he had emphasized Iran’s readiness to swap gas from Turkmenistan to this country, adding that good agreements were reached in the negotiations on increasing gas exports, petrochemical products and comprehensive development.

During the meeting, the new agreement on the gas-for-electricity program was discussed. Minister Sanosyan submitted proposals related to the renewal of the contract. The agreement will be signed when the agreement is finalized, and the answers of the Iranian side to the submitted proposals are ready.

Issues related to oil refining, bitumen and its price were discussed.

The Minister noted that active road construction works are underway in Armenia, but the changes related to the price of bitumen have caused certain difficulties. The Minister noted that it would be desirable for bitumen to be delivered to Armenia at a more affordable price.

Other issues of mutual interest were discussed. The parties assessed the meeting as positive and constructive.